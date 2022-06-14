Searches in Walsall woodland where human remains were found will continue until end of week

Police operation seen near Cuckoos' Nook off Sutton Road in Walsall

West Midlands Police launched a probe after remains of a body were found near Cuckoos' Nook and The Dingle Nature Reserve off B1451 Sutton Road on June 4.

Officers were spotted in a field off the main road with police tape blocking public footpaths in the area.

Several police vehicles including a white forensics van could also be seen in the area.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We continue to investigate the discovery of what we believe to be human remains in woodlands near Cuckoos' Nook, Sutton Road, Walsall on June 4.

"We’ve got specialist support from the fire service who are assisting with an access ramp to enable further detailed searches and forensic analysis of the area.

"These searches are due to on until the end of the week.