No arrests in connection with disused Walsall school cannabis farm

Kent Street, Walsall

More than 700 plants were found at the old Abu Bakr Boys' School building on Kent Street, Walsall.

A total of 711 plants, with an estimated street value exceeding £700k, were recovered from the building at around 12.40am on Saturday

Police at the site in Kent Street, Walsall

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We recovered 711 cannabis plants from a disused school on Kent Street, Walsall.

"No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/546758/22."

Those living near the building had become concerned about the police presence in the area, with many wondering just what was happening in the building.