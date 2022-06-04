Notification Settings

Frontline members of emergency services, prison service and military awarded Platinum Jubilee medal

By Adam Smith

Frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and the Armed Forces have been given a commemorative medal to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Willenhall paramedic Alice
The medal, which signifies the thanks of a nation, follows the tradition of awarding meals to mark Royal Jubilees with the first one awarded to mark the 50th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s reign in 1887.

Members of the emergency services proudly showed off their new medals throughout the Jubilee weekend.

West Midlands Ambulance Service tweeted: "To mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, many staff and volunteers are being awarded a special commemorative medal."

The Platinum Jubilee Medal has been designed by Timothy Noad of the College of Arms and features an image of The Queen with the Latin inscription ‘Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def’ which stands for ‘Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith.

It is made of nickel silver and being produced by at Worcestershire Medal Service in Birmingham, the medal was awarded based on length of service in organisations with most gives those with other five years on the frontline receiving them.

Previous medals were officially awarded to celebrate The Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, Golden Jubilee in 2002 and Diamond Jubilee in 2012 – where around 450,000 medals were given out.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

