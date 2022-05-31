Jubilee decorations stolen from outside care home by thieves just hours after being set up

Bescot Lodge Care Home

The decorations were stolen from Bescot Lodge, a care home situated on Bescot Road, Walsall, and has left staff and residents very upset.

They had been put up just after lunchtime on Friday, but by 8:30pm, the majority had been stolen.

The Jubilee celebrations will be the first event held at the home since the pandemic, and staff were hoping to make it a special one.

Elaine Turley, manager of the home, would welcome any donations or help to get the home back and ready to celebrate.

She said: "We had put up flags, pennants, photographs of the Queen, balloons and all sorts of decorations.

"We had spent weeks setting it all up, and obviously we have incurred costs as well.

"We thought we would get ahead and set things up a bit early, and then this happens.

"In terms of money, we are talking, from start to finish, £300 at least.

"We have organised a garden party for them, but things are more difficult to set up with this happening.

A lot of the items which had been used to decorate the home were donate by the families of locals.

Elaine added: "They are quite upset that someone would see them and steal them.

"People can see we are a care home, there's a massive sign outside.

"It would be nice if the community could help us out.

"They have waited how many years for this, they have barely been out the building for years with Covid.

"It doesn’t make sense, especially with the residents being vulnerable."

The home has 26 single rooms and cares for residents with dementia and sensory impairment, with most having memory of the Queen taking the throne.

In the past, Christmas lights have been stolen from outside the building too.