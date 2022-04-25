Man approaching 60s set to cycle 950 miles in London Edinburgh London event

Glyn Marston, from Willenhall, with is wife Angie

Glyn Marston will take part in the London Edinburgh London cycle event in August, aiming to cycle some 950 miles in under 125 hours.

This challenge is personal for the 59-year-old, after an injury stopped him in his track ahead of the event in 2017.

Then, in 2021, the event was postponed due to Covid-19, making it the only challenge Glyn has been unable to compete in his life.

Glyn, who was born in Willenhall, said: "There is certain criteria to take part, you have to be experienced.

"You either need to a be member of AUDAX for two years before the event or have volunteered on previous events.

"I entered the 2017 competition but damaged my left hand and it was completely numb.

"I was unable to control my bike and was advised by medical staff to withdraw.

"For me, that makes it personal, as it is the only challenge I haven't completed in my life, it is between me and the distance.

"It has been difficult to prepare this time, in the past I have had a job which was friendly to training.

"But turning that into a positive, if I practice while I am fatigued, that feeling wont hurt me as much during the event."

Glyn has a long past in sport after starting as long distance running in 1993.

He has also been selected to be a batonbearer for the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay in July.

For the event, volunteers play a key role and this year, Glyn's wife Angie Marston will be helping out too.

Glyn said: "My wife is volunteering at one of the check point, for her that is as much of a thrill as me taking part.

"I really appreciate the people who volunteer along the way, it wouldn't happen without them.