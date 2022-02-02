Boy critically injured at Walsall indoor play centre

Crash Bang Wallop in Walsall Wood

An air ambulance was sent to Crash Bang Wallop in Walsall Wood on Tuesday afternoon, where medics found the boy in a critical condition.

He was given advanced life support at the scene and taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4.26pm to reports of a medical emergency on Lindon Road, Walsall.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, two critical care cars from the air ambulance service and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a child in a critical condition.

"He received advanced life support from ambulance staff on scene and was conveyed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further assessment.”

Crash Bang Wallop posted on Facebook to say that the business would be closed on Wednesday but declined to comment further.