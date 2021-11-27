Busy night for firefighters with blazes, explosions and high winds

Walsall firefighters tackle a scrap yard fire last night

Green Watch from Walsall Fire Station used their new hydro-shield to quell the blaze last night.

The firefighters tweeted: "In attendance at a scrap yard fire, ,large amount of scrap on fire -our new hydro-shield deployed giving us a water shield."

#greenwatch 🟢in attendance at a scrap yard fire ,large amount of scrap on fire -our new hydro-shield deployed giving us a water shield 🚒🚒👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ssolg47kW1 — Walsall Fire Station (@WMFSWalsall) November 26, 2021

In a busy nights for the fire service last night there also reports of an explosion in Warnford Walk, Wolverhampton at 3.30am which led to flats being evacuated.

Due to Storm Arwen West Midlands and Staffordshire Fire Services were getting a high volume of calls.