Busy night for firefighters with blazes, explosions and high winds

Green Watch from Walsall Fire Station used their new hydro-shield to quell the blaze last night.
The firefighters tweeted: "In attendance at a scrap yard fire, ,large amount of scrap on fire -our new hydro-shield deployed giving us a water shield."
#greenwatch 🟢in attendance at a scrap yard fire ,large amount of scrap on fire -our new hydro-shield deployed giving us a water shield 🚒🚒👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ssolg47kW1— Walsall Fire Station (@WMFSWalsall) November 26, 2021
In a busy nights for the fire service last night there also reports of an explosion in Warnford Walk, Wolverhampton at 3.30am which led to flats being evacuated.
Due to Storm Arwen West Midlands and Staffordshire Fire Services were getting a high volume of calls.
The Control Room tweeted: "Fire Control are receiving several calls to fallen trees and other weather related incidents. If nobody is trapped or injured or there is no life risk, please contact your local authority/tree surgeon."