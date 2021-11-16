No serious injuries as crash shuts Walsall road

Two cars were damaged but nobody was seriously injured in a crash which shut a Black Country road.

The aftermath of the crash on Wednesbury Road
Debris including a car bumper was left covered across Wednesbury Road in the Palfrey area of Walsall after the collision happened at around 11.45am on Tuesday.

Police attended the scene and told paramedics not to come as they were not required.

The road was blocked by police motorbikes after the crash happened outside The Bethany Church of God and appeared to involve parked cars.

West Midlands Police has not yet confirmed whether anybody has been arrested in relation to the incident.

A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car collision on Wednesbury Road at 11.46am.

"However, we received a call from police to inform us we were no longer required so we were stood down."

