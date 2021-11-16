No serious injuries as crash shuts Walsall road

The aftermath of the crash on Wednesbury Road

Debris including a car bumper was left covered across Wednesbury Road in the Palfrey area of Walsall after the collision happened at around 11.45am on Tuesday.

Police attended the scene and told paramedics not to come as they were not required.

The road was blocked by police motorbikes after the crash happened outside The Bethany Church of God and appeared to involve parked cars.

West Midlands Police has not yet confirmed whether anybody has been arrested in relation to the incident.

A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car collision on Wednesbury Road at 11.46am.