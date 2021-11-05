Cafe owner installs giant Walsall illumination in restaurant

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 04/11/21 .Jack and Ada's cafe restaurant, Walsall, which has one of the last remaining Walsall Illuminations displays hanging on the wall..Pictured admiring the display is co-owner Sam Houston..

David Houlston was given the giant illumination for eight years by his daughter who bought it in an auction and he has finally got it lit up in Jack & Ada's cafe.

The illuminations were launched in 1951, running until 2008, and are remembered fondly by the people of Walsall and beyond.

The illumination features a rocket which signified "mission accomplished" which organisers the giant light features had done over the previous 57 years in Walsall Arboretum.

David, aged 64, said: "I did not realise how big it was. I am so proud to have it in the cafe and people have been talking about ever since I turned it on last week.

"It is a bit of Walsall history, and as the cafe is opposite Walsall Bus Station, hopefully loads of people will see it in years to come."

The illuminations featured animals, birds, pirates, spaceships, robots, dinosaurs and the circus. The artists making the lights were even known to include in-jokes or concerns in their designs.

David, who runs the cafe with his son Sam, is delighted to have saved a piece of Walsall heritage.

He said: "My daughter brought it on a Facebook auction for £80 but did not know what to do with it.

"I am so happy I have put this where people can see it, so many people have nice memories of the illuminations I just thought it should not be kept in a garage any more."

The flashing sign is 60 inches wide and 84 inches high and now dominates the cafe, which was established in 2014.

The illuminations finally ended after it was revealed they were running at a £200,000 annual loss due to dwindling numbers.