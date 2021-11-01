Walsall Council cabinet agrees new heritage strategy after lottery funding

Walsall Council leaders adopted the new Walsall Heritage Strategy (2021-2026) including plans to provide new economic and cultural opportunities for communities, businesses, and visitors.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund donated £249,900 for the development of the strategy which could see a heritage quarter being created with new attractions.

Walsall's proud history includes world firsts from pressed steel motor chassis to the self-adhesive postage stamp, the Queen favouring a locally-made Launer leather handbag and the borough’s creative heritage has travelled far and wide. T

The strategy includes a new action plan setting out activity to involve commercial and community partners, working alongside a new heritage forum.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council said: "Walsall has a rich heritage and we have a great deal to be proud of. Understanding where we’ve come from and who we are, helps us build for the future and there are great opportunities particularly when we work in partnership. I’d like to thank The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their generous support and I’m looking forward to what the strategy will deliver over the next few years.

"It is an exciting time for the heritage sector in Walsall as, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, we develop a new approach to unlocking the economic, environmental, health and wellbeing, and community benefits of heritage.

He added: "The diversity of our stories, and unlocking the potential of our unique heritage, can create a Walsall of which we are increasingly proud. Our residents live amongst historic buildings, parks and spaces, cultural sites and with countless stories to share, whether that be of migration or evolving trades."

Anne Jenkins, National Lottery Heritage Fund director, Midlands and East, added: "We at The National Lottery Heritage Fund are delighted to support the Walsall Heritage Strategy with a £249,900 grant.

"We know that heritage is a positive force for change and thanks to funds raised by National Lottery players, this strategy will ensure that the important social, environmental and built heritage of the borough plays an integral part in its future.”

Organisations including Historic England, Creative Black Country, One Walsall and Walsall Community Network are all getting involved with the strategy.

A Walsall Council spokesman said: "Designed to attract funding across the built environment, green spaces, social histories, and cultural sites and collections, the vision promotes the importance of celebrating heritage to unlocking future investment.

"The Council recognises that regeneration in the borough can tackle inequalities around health and economic outcomes and build resilient communities."

Setting out the positive impact of working with partners, the strategy provides the framework for a sustainable, resilient heritage sector that is equipped to tell the borough’s stories to new audiences.

The heritage strategy overview states: "Funding awarded by National Lottery Heritage Fund has helped Walsall develop a heritage strategy to reflect on the borough’s rich, diverse history and unlock its creative spirit."