Jewellery shop worker threatened with knife in Walsall robbery

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

A shop worker was threatened with a knife and cabinets were smashed during a robbery at a jewellery shop in Walsall.

The raid happened at the Park Street shop at 4.30pm on September 27.
The raid happened at the Park Street shop at 4.30pm on September 27.

Police said the culprit also threw a chair at a staff member before fleeing the Park Street shop with jewellery last month.

The raid happened at 4.30pm on September 27 as the force released CCTV images of the culprits in a bid to track them down.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "We appreciate these images don't give a clear view of the suspect who spoke with a local accent, but we believe people out there will know who was involved.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in and around the Park Street area at the time and may have important information."

Contact the force via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101. Quote 20/1766837/21.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News