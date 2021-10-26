Four taken to hospital as young children rescued from Walsall canal

The canal area is covered in a fine layer of algae meaning some people are not aware it is water

At least two young children were among those to end up in the water in Walsall town centre on Tuesday afternoon.

In total six people were assessed by medics at the scene, including the young boy and girl who fell into Walsall Canal near the New Art Gallery.

The incidents happened at around 1.30pm at Walsall Basin, part of which is covered in a layer of algae which looks like astroturf or grass.

Police officers and paramedics, including the Hazardous Area Response Team, were sent to the scene at Gallery Square but the extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Donna Harrison, who works at Bar 10 next to the canal, said a chain of accidents was started when a man fell into the water near the Piri Fino restaurant.

She said: "To start with, there was the guy who fell into the water at Piri Fino first then, literally three minutes later, a little girl fell into the water.

"We went out to help her out of the water and then saw a little boy go in, followed by three adults who went in to help him out."

An ambulance was still at the scene near the canal nearly an hour after the incidents

Ms Harrison said people had needed rescuing from the water in recent weeks, including 12 in the last week and nine before that.

She said: "People are falling in because it looks like astroturf and they think they can walk on it.

"To me, there's not sufficient enough warning about the danger here and I have been asking for railings to be put up, as well as a lifebuoy in here, in the Costa Coffee and at Piri Fino."

There are bollards next to the water for docking boats but no barriers or fencing blocking people from accessing the water.

Last year a buoy was installed in a bid to raise awareness about the depth of the water after a succession of incidents.

During a clean-up last year, more than 60 tonnes of weed was removed from the water. In the past, cars have also driven into the canal.

Lynn Allen, who works as a barista maestro at Costa Coffee, which is next to the New Art Gallery, put a roll of black and yellow tape out on the bollards along the canal after the latest incidents on Tuesday.

She said: "One of the children was a boy who looked about four to five years old, while the other was a little girl, who I think was about seven or eight.

How the canal area looks without algae. Photo: Google

"I think their mother, who was pregnant, went into the water, as well as another man, and they've all been looked after by the ambulance, with the kids still inside it.

"To me, there should be a chain around here which stops people going towards the water and I want to see the Canal and Rivers Trust do something about it."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 1:32pm to reports of patients in the water at Wolverhampton Street, Walsall.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"We’ve assessed six patients at the scene.

"Two of the patients have been discharged on the scene, whilst the others have been conveyed to hospital for further treatment."