Council desperate for residents to not call new recycling centre a tip

An artist's impression of the new Household Waste and Recycling Centre on Middlemore Lane, Aldridge. Photo: Walsall Council

However, despite the authority’s best efforts residents are going to continue calling it a tip.

One resident who visited the public exhibition about the plans told the Express and Star: "Well, Household Waste Recycling Centre, is a bit of a mouthful so I know down my end everyone will just call it the tip."

Irene Sedgwick has lived in Aldridge for decades and she is under no illusion what the new waste management will be called.

She said: "It's a tip, I've been told its going to be a "super tip", the thing is when anything needs to be dumped it always ends up being dumped in Aldridge. I'm sick of it."

Concerned residents John and Rita Sedgwick worry how big the "super-tip" will be





Stephen Johnson, from Walsall Council, went to great lengths to explain the new site will not be "a tip".

He said: "We do not want this Waste Management Recycling Centre being called a tip by local people, because, it is so much more than an old tip.

"But colloquially people might call it a tip, but on the other hand it will mean something else to somebody else."