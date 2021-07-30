Walsall councillor suspended by the Labour Party

Councillor Ian Robertson, who represents Labour for Blakenall on Walsall Council, was suspended around five or six months ago.

He has appealed to the party's General Secretary David Evans over the decision and is still waiting to hear the reasons behind it.

Councillor Robertson, a member of Labour for almost 40 years, said the suspension came "out of the blue" and was sent via email.

Speaking to the Express & Star, he said: "It seems to be a misunderstanding and I'm trying to sort it out. I've been extremely supportive of all sections of the community and it was a total surprise to me, I don't know how it actually came about but I've appealed to the General Secretary of the Labour Party but I've got no reply.

"It's gone on for five or six months – I've not been able to get to the bottom if it [why I was suspended] and it's very frustrating. I'm a very loyal member of the Labour Party, I'm a supporter of a wide range of different organisations and ethnic minorities and everything. I can't understand [why I've been suspended]."

Councillor Robertson has represented the area from 1999 to 2012, when he lost his seat, and from 2014 onwards. He sits on the audit committee, health and wellbeing board, local outbreak engagement board and planning committee on the council.

He added: "I've been a great local member of the party, I've been the agent for Valerie Vaz [MP for Walsall North] on four occasions and I've served it [the party] really well. It was an email and it came out the blue about four months ago – somewhere around January or February.

"I've made direct appeals to him [the General Secretary] and through Valerie Vaz to resolve it. I have a large number of people supporting me including many members of the Conservative Party as well.

"I'm raising it with David Evans directly – I would like for it to be resolved, but I'm still part of the Labour Party and still part of the Labour Group on Walsall Council."