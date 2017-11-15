Menu

Elderly Walsall woman whacks suspicious gold sellers with stick

By Carl Jackson | Walsall | News | Published:

An elderly woman whacked a pair of bogus callers with her stick when she suspected they were trying to trick their way into her home.

Fullbrook Road, The Delves, from Google Streetview.

Two people approached the property on Fullbrook Road, in The Delves, Walsall, trying to sell gold, but having been targeted before the woman questioned the culprits.

She rebuffed them with her stick when one of the suspects put his foot in the doorway.

West Midlands Police confirmed the vigilant resident had reported the incident to them, which happened around 2.30pm on Friday, and the force was now investigating.

Neighbourhood officers have been patrolling the area this week on the lookout for suspicious callers.

Anyone with information which could help the enquiry should call police on 101.

