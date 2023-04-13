Staffordshire pub built in breach of planning condition, resident claims in row over noise

The pub at Crown Wharf in Stone

The Crown Wharf was hailed as a homecoming for Joule’s Brewery, which previously operated in Stone, when it opened in the town in July 2021.

But just over a year later the pub’s licence came under review by Stafford Borough Council after residents living on the other side of the canal said noise from the venue was making their lives a misery.

An extra condition was added to the pub’s premises licence, requiring outdoor areas on the canal side, including the terrace and balcony areas, to be closed to customers on Fridays and Saturdays after 10pm, and on other days from 9.30pm.

Residents including Stephen Dunckley told the council’s licensing sub-committee how the pub’s opening had affected them, revealing they had suffered sleep deprivation and endured loud singing, shouting, shrieks and foul language that could be heard from their homes.

Mr Dunckley has also accused Stafford Borough Council of failing to ensure a planning condition was met during the pub’s construction.

The entrance to Crown Wharf in Stone. Photo: Google

The pub plans were given the green light four years ago, subject to a series of conditions. These included no development taking place until “an assessment on the potential for noise from the development affecting residential properties in the area has been submitted to and been approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority”.

But Mr Dunckley claims this condition was not met and said there had been a “fundamental failure on the part of planning with respect to the discharge of conditions by the developers”.

He added: “This condition was never discharged by the developers and nor was it pursued properly by Planning.

“I can demonstrate from documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act that Stafford Borough Council were aware that the condition had not been discharged and did little to ensure that it was. It is my understanding that it is still to be discharged.

“My objection to the application made specific reference to the potential for noise and cited establishments much further away from my house which at times, create disturbance. Despite this information Planning did not communicate with Environmental Health for any advice as to whether the plans as they were, would cause a potential disturbance.”

A Stafford Borough Council spokesperson confirmed the condition had not yet been discharged. They added: “We are working with the applicant to ensure the relevant planning condition is addressed.”

Joule’s Brewery director Steve Nuttall said sound monitoring was taking place, with further assessment taking place over the Easter weekend. The business is working with the council’s environmental health department to address the planning condition, he added, and is holding meetings with residents every two months so they can raise any concerns.

“We close the outdoor terrace at 9.30pm on weekdays and 10pm at weekends”, Mr Nuttall said.

“We do that to ensure residents on the other side of the canal have peace and quiet.