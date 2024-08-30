Company director who scarred victim for life by glassing him in Stafford bar avoids jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Craig Esiaka, 34, exchanged words with a man in Revolution Bar, Riverside, before thrusting a glass into his face in an unprovoked attack.

The victim's injuries were so bad, including facial scarring, that Esiaka was ordered to pay £10,500 compensation out of his own pocket. Due to the vicious nature of the glassing the victim told the court he is now scared to go out into Stafford town centre as he did before the attack, on January 13 this year.

Esiaka, of Hurricane Road, Wallington, Surrey, pleaded guilty to wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm at Stafford Crown Court.