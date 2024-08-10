Day for community to come together and celebrate first ever Stafford Pride

The first ever Stafford Pride event brought thousands of people to the streets of the Staffordshire county town for a colourful day of parades, music and performances.

The festivities on Saturday began at midday at Kingsmead Retail Park and took on a route through the town and along the high street before ending at Victoria Park, where the main festivities were taking place.

Joining the parade were a number of local dignitaries, including the Mayor of Stafford Councillor Frank James and Stone, Great Wyrley, and Penkridge MP Sir Gavin Williamson, who walked together behind a Stafford Pride banner.

There were rainbow stripes everywhere as the parade headed through the town centre. Photo: Ian Knight / Z70 Photograph

Stafford town centre was awash with rainbow stripes and colourful outfits, with people young and old enjoying the colour of the parade, which included drag queens, members of the armed forces and members of the public.

Stafford was awash with colour during the parade. Photo: Ian Knight / Z70 Photograph

At Victoria Park, there was live music and performances, a funfair, food and drink, and a range of different stalls, with the runner-up of BBC Three's Ru Paul's Drag Race UK, Michael Marouli, headlining the festival as well as performances from The Players, Sonic Boom, and Beyonce Fierce.

The Mayor of Stafford Councillor Frank James and and Stone, Great Wyrley, and Penkridge MP Sir Gavin Williamson were among the participants. Photo: Ian Knight / Z70 Photograph

Pride chairman Jack Taylor-Walker said: "This is a historic moment in Stafford's history. We have never had a Pride [event] in the town before and it's time for us to celebrate our community.

"The LGBTQ+ Community in Stafford and the surrounding areas have never had a time to celebrate what the community has achieved over the past decades.

Drag queens joined in the parade. Photo: Ian Knight / Z70 Photograph

"Stafford now will move forward with this annual event and the legacy will reach generations to come."