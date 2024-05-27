Learn more about workings of crematorium at open day

The award-winning crematorium in Stafford is throwing open its doors next month to mark its sixtieth year.

Residents and visitors are invited to find out what goes on behind the scenes at the Cemetery and Crematorium on the town’s Tixall Road, which first opened in 1964.

A guided tour will include the chance to get up close to the cremators with a demonstration of how the process works, while a horse drawn hearse will also be there on the day.

The borough council-run open day takes place between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, June 29.

Expert staff will be available to talk about grave-digging, memorial safety, and eco-friendly funerals.

Councillor Ian Fordham, cabinet member for environment, said: “It may sound like an unusual day out, but the feedback we have received from visitors to the crematorium following our previous open days has demonstrated that people do want to find out more of what goes on behind the scenes.

“Many will only go to the crematorium at a very difficult time in their life and we find that these open days offer the opportunity for residents and visitors to ask questions without the usual emotional anguish associated with losing a loved one.

“We know an open day at the crematorium may not be the number one choice of a day out, but I can promise it will be interesting and informative and it would be nice to see residents helping us mark the crematorium’s 60th year.”

For details about the crematorium, go to staffordbc.gov.uk/bereavement