Charity celebrates being recognised nationally for workforce

Katharine House Hospice was shortlisted with only three other healthcare organisations nationally at the Nursing Times Workforce Awards 2023.

The hospice were nominated for Best UK Employer of the Year for their supportive culture and engagement with their workforce.

The charity enables patients with life limiting conditions to live life as fully as possible and make the most of the time that they have, as well as supporting their loved ones.

The annual national honours celebrate the best in nursing standards and Katharine House Hospice’s latest award recognises their commitment to their staff.

Ahead of the awards evening on November 21 at Hilton London Metropole hotel, the charity’s director of care, David Fletcher, delivered a face-to-face presentation on the project that secured their nomination.

The award ceremony was attended by 12 staff from the charity and around 1,000 attendees eagerly awaiting the results of all 17 categories.

Mr Fletcher said: “It’s fantastic to be shortlisted and attend the awards and it’s an honour to work for an amazing charity like Katharine House Hospice and to help our patients and their families during such a difficult time.

“We had a wonderful time celebrating at the awards as a team and we’re pleased to have been recognised as a great place to work out of so many submissions from around the country.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their hard work, I am so proud of everyone.”