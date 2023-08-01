Councillor warned “be careful with your language” during asylum seeker accommodation discussion

By Kerry AshdownStafford

A Stafford councillor has been warned to be careful about his choice of language after using the words “illegal immigrants” during a discussion on asylum seeker accommodation.

A Google Street View Image Of Stafford Court Beaconside Stafford.
Councillor John Francis’ comments came just minutes after fellow county councillor Bob Spencer urged members to “exercise some restraint and control” when speaking about the plans for Stafford Court during a public meeting.

By Kerry Ashdown

Local Democracy Reporting Service

