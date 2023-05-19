Plans passed for 350 homes on Stafford's former General Electric site but only 10 per cent affordable housing

The former General Electric site in Stafford

The former Alstom/General Electric buildings on the land off Lichfield Road have been demolished to make way for the new housing development, which is set to be known as Victoria Gate.

Outline planning permission was granted for up to 365 new homes on the site in 2021.

On Wednesday, Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee approved a reserved matters application for 359 properties submitted by Bellway Homes.

Eleanor Lovett, who spoke in support of the application on Wednesday, said: “This represents a reduction (in properties) as Bellway is seeking to secure family dwellings to meet demand. Since the application was submitted, Bellway has worked with the borough council to make improvements to the layout.

“Outline permission secured redevelopment of this brownfield site. It represents a wonderful opportunity for housing in the local area in a sustainable location in Stafford.

“There will be more open space within the development than envisaged at the outline stage. All residents will be located within close proximity to public open space.”

The latest application, which was put forward last year, was called in by former councillor Chris Baron “to clarify design, leisure facilities, social housing provision and landscaping”.

It was recommended for approval by council planning officers ahead of the meeting.

Committee members voted to approve the plans subject to conditions, including ensuring all properties had access to electric vehicle-charging points. But Councillor Frances Beatty questioned why just 10 per cent of the total development was set to be affordable housing – 35 properties.

The committee was told this proportion had previously been agreed at the outline planning stage.