Stafford's new mayor chosen – but he'll have to win election

Councillor Andy Cooper

Andy Cooper was nominated for the civic honour at Stafford Borough Council’s full meeting on Tuesday.

He was elected onto Stafford Borough Council to serve the Milford ward in 2019. All seats on the authority will be up for re-election in May, meaning Councillor Cooper will need to keep hold of a seat if he is to become the Borough Mayor later that month and succeed Councillor Philip Leason.

The council’s current Deputy Mayor Peter Jones proposed Councillor Cooper become the borough’s First Citizen – and if his election bid proves successful he will become the 270th Stafford Mayor, the meeting heard. The proposal was seconded by Councillor Gareth Jones.

Councillor Cooper said: “As a Staffordshire man born and bred, I can think of no greater honour, I would like to thank my colleagues for their encouragement and support and the whole of the council for their support as well.

“I look forward to the work ahead for the benefit of the borough residents and town – and of course this council. I hope I can live up to the standard you have set Mr Mayor.”

Councillor Cooper grew up in Burton and has lived in Great Haywood since 2005. He joined Colwich Parish Council in 2010 and was its chairman from 2015 until he stood down in order to stand for election to the borough authority in 2019.

During his time as a parish councillor he was involved with the development of the Colwich Neighbourhood Plan. He also encouraged younger parishioners aged 11-18 into local politics through the launch of what is believed to be the first Youth Council in Staffordshire

He has a background in engineering and has worked in the food and drink industry since the 1980s. He enjoys walks with his wife, as well as a being a Lay Reader with the Church of England for the Mid-Trent Benefice and a keen Morris Dancer with the Stafford Morris Men.

Councillor Tony Nixon, who represents Stafford’s Littleworth ward, was nominated as Deputy Mayor for 2023/24 – and will also need to be re-elected to the authority before he can take on the role. He served as Borough Mayor in 2021-22 before handing over the chain of office to Councillor Leason.

Councillor Nixon made history in 2021 by becoming the first Stafford Mayor to be sworn in at a virtual ceremony. The event was held online a year after he was first due to become the borough’s civic head, but the 2020 Mayor Making ceremony did not take place due to the first national lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.