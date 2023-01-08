Public meeting on transforming disused site into haven for people and wildlife

The land behind the primary school. Photo: Sue Kneill-Boxley

The public meeting will be held at Doxey Primary School, Stafford, at 3.30pm on Wednesday, January 18.

The space behind the school, which provides a gateway into Doxey Marshes, an area of special scientific interest, used to be a hub of community activity but has fallen into disuse in recent years.

Stafford Borough Council’s Streetscene, local councillor Tony Pearce and Staffordshire Wildlife Trust’s Nextdoor Nature initiative, are supporting a number of local organisations – including Doxey Parish Council, Doxey Primary School, Doxey Friends and Doxey Church Youth Club – to come together to help breathe new life into the patch and turn it into a haven for people and wildlife.

Chris Shirley, Doxey parish councillor, said: “This is the last piece of recreational ground left in Doxey for residents of the wider diverse community families to be able to enjoy safely.

"Many football games were played on this ground and enjoyed by all ages for many years.

"The Nextdoor Nature project provides a chance for the wider communities of Doxey to take ownership of this area and have a very strong presence and input to its development."

The Nextdoor Nature programme is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and works to empower communities in the Stafford wards of Doxey and Castletown, Common, Coton, Highfields and Western Downs, Forebridge and Penkside to revitalise their green spaces.

For further information about the meeting, Keith Allen can be contacted on keithallen8354@gmail.com.