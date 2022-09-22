Royal Mail driver's kind-hearted gesture for 'biggest fan' goes viral

Alex Chesters waving from Ash Flats Lane bridge

Alex Chesters has always loved waving at traffic and frequently stands atop Ash Flats Lane bridge over the M6 in Stafford to to greet lorries passing by.

But one day there was a special gift awaiting the 27-year-old, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which brought both a smile to his face and a tear to his father's eye.

A local Royal Mail driver had left a model truck on the bridge for Alex to find, with a thank you message written on the box.

Darren Chesters (left) with Alex and Will

Alex's family, who live in Stafford, shared the lovely gesture on social media, but could not have imaged the post would go viral in just a few hours.

The post on Facebook explaining the driver's kind gesture has seen around 87,000 likes and 37,000 shares.

Will Chesters, Alex's brother, said: "He has been waving at the bridge for about two years now, over the years he has always loved waving at the traffic

"He quite often would go out with his grandparents to wave at the cars or to watch the fire engines at the fire station.

"I'm not entirely sure how we found the bridge, I think it was during a dog walk, but it is a nice quiet road that is rarely used by cars."

"He loves the lorry, he wouldn't put it down, we had to prize it off him to take a picture.

"He thinks it's ace and has been showing it off to everyone."

Alex and Will's Dad Darren Chesters was moved to tears by the gesture and said his son Alex "finds happiness in the smallest of things".

The generous driver left the gift tied to the bridge Alex waves from

The family visited the bridge on Saturday afternoon when they made the discovery.

The family has since managed to track down the generous driver, who did not do it for the limelight whatsoever.

Will said: "We have found him about three hours into it being shared online, he must have come across the post and left a comment.

"We friended him on Facebook and chatted with him, he's a really lovely guy.

"He was saying as a lorry driver, it can get quite boring, and seeing Alex always makes his day, so he wanted to give him something back.