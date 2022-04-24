Elderly man and woman killed in crash on A518

The crash happened on the A518 Newport Road near to Aqualate, Coley. Photo: Google.

It happened at about 2pm on Saturday on the A518 Newport Road near to Aqualate, Coley, between Newport and Gnosall.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics a man, aged 71, who was the driver and single occupant of the Hyundai, and a woman, aged 79, who was the driver and single occupant of the Mini, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

"No other vehicles are believed to be involved at this stage.

"The families of both drivers are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

"A file will shortly be prepared for HM Coroner."