Care home planned for site in Stafford

A 71-bed care home is proposed for the site currently occupied by Wilford House and neighbouring Abbeyfield House in Rowley Bank.

Avery, which develops and runs residential, dementia and nursing care homes and retirement housing schemes, has submitted the plans to Stafford Borough Council.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said: “Avery is already an experienced and established care home operator in Staffordshire. Their portfolio includes an existing 70-bedroom care home at Stone Road in Stafford which was constructed in 2012.

“The site at Rowley Bank has been identified to address a pressing local need for elderly care provision and the characteristics of the site lend themselves favourably to the proposed use, having previously been occupied for care home purposes and being within an established residential area close to local services and amenities.

"The new care home will provide 24-hour support and care for the frail elderly, meeting a full range of residential, nursing and dementia care needs, including end of life and palliative services.

“The new care home, which will be registered with the Care Quality Commission, will offer state of the art facilities and will operate to the highest care standards.