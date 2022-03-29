Asylum seeker accommodation plans spark 1,300 emails to council

Stafford Court, Beaconside, Stafford

A planning application has not yet been submitted to the borough council for the proposed change of use of Stafford Court in Beaconside. But the authority has already received around 1,300 emails about the plans during the past month, with most coming from outside the Stafford area – and some from as far afield as America, Canada and Africa.

People who wish to submit comments on the proposals to the council will not be able to do so until a valid planning application has come forward. And those that have already contacted the council have been directed to the Serco consultation website.

Stafford Borough Council will determine the application when it comes forward, but it can only take into account “material planning considerations” such as highway safety, visual impact and noise when making its decision. Concerns such as potential loss of property value, personal morals or views about the applicant are not classed as planning considerations.

Serco, which manages asylum accommodation on behalf of the Home Office, is behind the plans for Stafford Court and invited people to have their say in an online consultation that closed earlier this month.

If the application is approved by Stafford Borough Council up to 482 beds would be provided at the Weston Road facility.

There would be 160 initial accommodation beds, providing urgent short term places for asylum seekers needing somewhere to stay before their support applications can be assessed. A further 322 places would provide “dispersed accommodation” for a longer term while applicants wait for their asylum claim to be fully determined, which could range from months to years.

Serco’s consultation website stated: “There is no requirement to consult the local community on a change of use planning application, however, Serco is undertaking this engagement exercise to provide more information to the local community. Stafford Borough Council will consult local residents and statutory consultees as part of its determination of the planning application.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our asylum seekers and the local community is of the utmost priority. Serco will closely engage with the police and fire authorities to ensure any concerns are addressed in an open and transparent forum.