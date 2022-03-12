Stafford shows its solidarity with Ukraine at vigil

A minute's silence was held in Stafford to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine

More than 100 people gathered in Stafford's Market Square on Saturday for a minute's silence to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Some of the crowd had themselves in the colours of the country's flag and many were visibly emotional.

Some people draped themselves in the colours of the Ukraine flag

Addressing the gathering, John Marshall, chairman of Love Stafford – an initiative of Churches Together – said: "Ukranians have been laying down their lives for their country, for each other and we wanted to do something which is why we are here today.

"We are going to pause for a minute's silence.

"We are going to remember the people in Ukraine. Those who are in battle today, those who are in exile."

Councillor Marnie Phillips

Following the minute's silence, he said a prayer for peace and invited people to donate gifts which will be taken to Poland to help the refugees who have fled there.

He added: "Can I encourage you to build on this moment of reflection and prayer and ask yourself 'how can I bring some light into this dark world?'.

"Amid the atrocity, we are seeing some remarkable acts of generosity and resilience.

John Marshall addresses the crowd

"The courage of the people we see in Ukraine is incredible and of course it's optimised by their president."

Oksana Harris, who now lives in Stone but is originally from Ukraine, was also invited to speak at the ‘Stafford Stands With Ukraine’ event.

Mrs Harris, who has lived in the UK for five years, thanked people for their generosity.

Oksana Harris with her husband Steve

She said some of her friends and family were still in Ukraine, but the support and solidarity shown by people in the UK was bringing hope to many.

"Many people have held collections," said Mrs Harris, who used to live in Odessa in the war-torn country.

"We saw the buildings in yellow and blue – it makes Ukrainian people full of energy and hope. It helps a lot.

A minute's silence was held in Stafford to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine

"I just want to say a big thanks. We feel we are not alone."

Volunteers were on hand to collect donations on behalf of The British Red Cross Ukraine appeal throughout the morning and afternoon.

Money was put into collection buckets while people were also invited to bring along donations such as baby food, dried food, medical and first aid supplies, disposable masks, toiletries, plastic cups, underwear and torches.

A minute's silence was held in Stafford to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine

Any further donations can be brought along to The White Eagle Club in Stafford.

Cash will help to pay for fuel to drive the donations to Poland and businesses are also being asked for donations of boxes, parcel tape and sandwiches for the volunteers.

The event on Saturday was organised by Stafford Borough councillors Jonathan Price and Marnie Phillips, who will also be taking the donations over to Poland in the coming days.

Councillors Jonathan Price and Marnie Phillips

Councillor Phillips said she had been overwhelmed by the generosity of people who had donated to the appeal.

She said: "I don't have words to describe how it makes me feel.

"It was a way of getting people to come together to express how they felt as a collective.

"Sometimes that's what people need.

"They have been so kind and generous.