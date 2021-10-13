Pots and pans sit unwashed in derelict house for 13 years

The property has been derelict for more than 13 years

The Government handed Stafford Borough Council permission to sell the house on the town's Tixall Road in the town after an application was made.

The property has attracted a string of complaints from neighbours over the years, with residents critical about the house's poor condition.

The owner of the property died in 2013 with the council unable to trace any next of kin, despite extensive searches being carried out.

Councillor Jeremy Pert with the keys for the house at Tixall Road, Stafford

It saw them apply to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government for consent to make a ‘Compulsory Purchase Order’ (CPO) – which allows the local authority to take control of the house.

Stafford Borough Council now has ownership of the three-bedroom, semi-detached house which will be sold at an auction next month with a reserved price of £99,000. A condition of the sale will be that the buyer brings it back into use within a set time-frame.

Councillor Jeremy Pert, cabinet member for communities and health, said: "In the first instance we look to work with owners of empty or run-down properties to help bring them back in to use - and last year we assisted more than 75 homeowners to successfully do this.

Inside the living room

"Empty properties are a wasted resource which can quickly become a blight to the community – but we have a range of measures where we can help the owner, or their next of kin, make their property habitable.

"Obtaining a CPO is always a last resort as it can be a lengthy legal process which is why we would much rather work with people to remedy the situation in other ways."