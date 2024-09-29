We visit the Staffordshire desi pub surviving and thriving as a beautiful rural setting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In some cases, it can be more of a challenge, with pubs in more rural or isolated settings having to work harder to survive and thrive.

One pub which has overcome numerous challenges to become a viable part of its community is the Pendrell Arms in Codsall Wood.

Located on the South Staffordshire and Shropshire border, the pub is one which takes some finding along country lanes and into the village, but which has been part of the landscape there for nearly 60 years, with the existing building erected in 1966 after a previous pub had been demolished on the site.

A good selection of drinks are available behind the bar

The building is not hard to miss, featured in white and blue and with two big car parks on both sides, and has a warming and friendly feeling on walking in, with a small front room with dart board and table and a larger area with a bar and tables.

The pub was taken over by Gardy Tawana and his team in 2019 and, since 2021, has become a Desi pub, a type of pub which runs as a regular pub while also serving a selection of Punjabi-influenced dishes, such as mixed grills and curries.