Redevelopment plan for library following large grant win

Staffordshire County Council has planned for better IT access, a new children's library and an improved public space for Wombourne Library after it secured a grant worth £199,000.

The money has been earmarked to help run more activities to help the community use the library's digital services and to create a more welcoming and relaxing environment.

Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for communities and culture, said: "Libraries are an important part of our communities, so much more nowadays than a place for books, and provide a focal point for the communities they serve.

"This successful bid means we can update and develop Wombourne Library to make it more welcoming, flexible and able to support different generations of users in different ways.

"Once completed, these changes will make such a difference to the facilities at Wombourne and I hope residents will be delighted by what they find."

Plans to remove a partition wall and fixed shelving and use movable book cases to create a more flexible, open space, where people can relax, meet or attend workshops.

The IT suite will move into what is currently the children's area, with more seating and workspaces.

The third strand of the refurbishment will be the creation of a new children's section.

Family groups and nearby schools will be involved in designing a bright space with new furniture and shelves.