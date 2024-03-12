Staffordshire County Council announced on Tuesday evening that Wombourne Recycling Centre on Botterham Lane had been shut.

An announcement on social media said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Wombourne Recycling Centre is closed until further notice. Unfortunately, we're unable to provide a reopening date at this time."

"The nearest site to use instead is Bilbrook, Pendeford Mill Lane, Codsall, WV8 1JJ."

The authority said it would "provide another update as soon we can".

In a comment replying to people on Facebook, the council added: "Yes, it will be reopened, we'll provide an update ASAP."