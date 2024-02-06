Seriously injured motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with car

The air ambulance was among emergency services called to Walsall Road in Great Wyrley just after 7.40am where they found the two vehicles involved in the collision.

After treating the motorcyclist for serious injuries at the scene he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Walsall Road, Great Wyrley just before 7.40am.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a motorbike and a car had been involved in a collision.

"The motorcyclist, a man, was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being conveyed via land ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment."

South Staffordshire Police put up a message on social media to let the public know that the force was dealing with a serious collision on Walsall Road in Great Wyrley, which it was called to just after 8am.

It has asked motorists to find alternative routes where possible and said it would give updates during the day.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are currently dealing with a serious collision on Walsall Road in Great Wyrley.

"We were called just before 8am. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes where possible.""Updates to follow."