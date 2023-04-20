Remains of dead horse still stuck in river after more than a month as stand-off continues

The horse (not pictured) has been stuck in the Wordsley Waterfall for more than a month

The horse has been trapped in the Wordsley Waterfall on the River Stour since March 11, but no agency has yet taken responsibility for recovering the animal, with all claiming it's not down to them to remove it.

While the waterfall has a Dudley postcode, DY8 5HS, the area falls under the jurisdiction of South Staffordshire District Council.

A spokesman for the council said that while it had tried to find a solution, it did not have the resources to handle the matter safely and said that as the carcass did not present a flooding or pollution risk, it was not prepared to take the risk to remove it.

The spokesman said: “South Staffordshire Council appreciates the sight of the carcass is unpleasant and despite the council not having a legal or statutory duty to remove the carcass from the watercourse, officers have been working hard to find a safe and cost-effective solution for its removal.

“This has, however, proved extremely challenging as we do not have the necessary resources or expertise to handle the matter safely ourselves.

"We have approached a number of specialist contractors to undertake the removal, but due to a lack of vehicle entry points getting equipment on site is very difficult.

“This has been further complicated by the carcass being lodged in overhanging trees in very close proximity to a weir and fast flowing water, which presents significant risks.

“The council has been advised that the carcass does not present a flooding or pollution risk, therefore the cost to remove the carcass and the potential safety issues involved presents an unviable situation and a level of risk the council is not prepared to take, despite our best efforts of trying to find a solution to this matter.”

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and the Environment Agency have been contacted for a comment.

Last month, Julie Smith, who works in equine rescue and has been campaigning for the horse to be removed, said they were "going around in circles" and accused authorities of "trying to palm it off on someone else".

"No-one seems to really care, they want it to decompose, but we won't give in that easy," she said.

"The councils won't take responsibility and we understand if the position is difficult, but the stench is unbelievable. It's horrendous.