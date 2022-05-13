Council sets up sessions around Games Time Trial route

Staffordshire Council has set up drop-in sessions around road closures for the games, including the area around Stourbridge Road and Wodehouse Lane. Photo: Google Street map

The Time Trial event passes through part of the district on Thursday, August 4 and will involve some road closures and parking restrictions.

It will come into the district along Dudley Road, north along Stourbridge Road and west towards Wolverhampton on Wodehouse Lane.

Residents and businesses along the route will be directly contacted to make them aware and advise them on how to prepare for the closures.

Information and engagement drop-in sessions are also being set up.

The first one take place on Monday, May 23 at Wombourne Library between 3pm and 7pm, with a second session being planned for July.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture Victoria Wilson said: "The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be a huge event for our region and we’re proud to be hosting two events here in Staffordshire.

"This will help to showcase the superb rural scenery in Staffordshire to a worldwide audience and really help to put the county on the map.

"Information on the time trial event is available now and we’d urge people to attend our engagement session if they have any questions.

"We are working with colleagues at the district council, emergency services and the event organisers to ensure the time trial run as smoothly as possible and notifying communities on potential impact on them."

People can find out more about the route and closures by going to birmingham2022.com/getset/south-staffordshire