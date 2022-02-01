Six-year-old boy hit by two cars and rushed to hospital with serious injuries

Brownshore Lane in Essington. Photo: Google

Police were called at 3.40pm to Brownshore Lane in Essington, South Staffordshire, on Monday following reports of a crash involving two cars and a pedestrian.

Officers attended along with paramedics and an air ambulance.

Upon arrival, the child was found to have been hit first by a white Kia then by a grey Renault Clio.

Both drivers remained at the scene and are assisting officers with their inquiries.

The boy was conveyed by land ambulance to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

No-one else was hurt.

Officers temporarily closed Brownshore Lane at the junction of Hobnock Road while the emergency services attended the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to get in touch.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 410 of 31 January.