Investigation under way after woman and three cats die in house fire

By Emma Walker

A woman and three cats have died following a house fire in Rugeley.

Firefighters were called to a home off Crabtree Way just after 10.45pm on Tuesday.

A woman, in her 60s, along with three cats were found dead at the property.

Police officers attended along with crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Crews remain at the scene while inquiries continue.

Crews from Cannock, Rugeley and Stafford attended, the fire service said.

A spokesman for the fire service added: "Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilator were used to extinguish the fire by 11.10pm."

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "Sadly, a woman, in her 60s, and three cats were found deceased at the property. Her next of kin have been informed. "We remain at the scene while inquiries continue."

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

