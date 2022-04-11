Notification Settings

Man, 32, dies after car hits lamppost in Penkridge

By Nathan RowePenkridgePublished: Last Updated:

A 32-year-old man has died after his car crashed into a lamppost.

Pottal Pool Road. Photo: Google
Police were called at 7.45pm on Saturday to Pottal Pool Road, in Penkridge, following reports of a one-vehicle crash.

Officers attended and a black Honda Civic was found to have hit a lamppost.

The Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, as did ambulance crews.

A 32-year-old man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

Officers are now urging anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"A file will shortly be prepared for HM Coroner.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who was in the area at the time to get in touch with them.

"Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 719 of 9 April.

"Alternatively, contact the collision investigation unit directly at ciu@staffordshire.police.uk."

