'If done right it's a good think': Controversial city centre pedestrianisation plan approved

The pedestrianisation of Lichfield centre was a key ambition for the masterplan for the city, but early versions of the scheme drew anger from blue badge holders.

The aim of the scheme is to make Lichfield a more vibrant, welcoming and attractive to visitors and shoppers and the latest footfall figures indicate the more shoppers are shopping in the city.

Conversations are still ongoing on whether to make Bore Street two-ways. This is due to the fact that those parking on blue badge parking bays have to drive through the pedestrian zone to access them.

Now new rising bollards will be installed preventing access estimated to cost £225,000. But until they are installed security guards will continue to man temporary barriers in the pedestrianised zone.

Councillor Alex Farrell told a meeting: “I think one of the few benefits, if you can say that, of the Covid period was the increase on cafe culture and I think that this proves that actually if it’s done right, you know, the pedestrianisation of Lichfield city centre is a really good thing.

“Of course there are going to be people that it affects and not everybody is going to be happy with it for obvious reasons.”

Bore Street, Lichfiedl city centre

But questions were raised over the removal of the unofficial taxi rank on Bore Street. Work is currently under way to an find an alternative location, but Councillor Rob Strachan asked about the risk that taxi companies may have acquired a ‘right to rank’

In response, Councillor Janice Silvester-Hall confirmed conversations are still ongoing and formalising a rank was ‘paramount’. It was confirmed that the immediate alternative is outside the old library at the bus stops