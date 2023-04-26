Rail works set to bring vital upgrades to service and station

The works are set to impact services to and from Lichfield Trent Valley

Platform 3 at Lichfield Trent Valley will be replaced later this year in a £5.8 million investment to keep the station safe for passengers on both the Cross City line to Birmingham and the West Coast Main Line.

The planned work follows a short closure of the damaged platform last year, when engineers carried out a temporary fix before planning the full repair.

The essential work has now been scheduled to coincide with an already-planned closure of the West Coast main line in July, when engineers will remove the existing platform 3 at the northernmost station on the Cross City line.

The new platform will be installed during the next planned closure of the West Coast Main Line at Christmas.

From July 2023 until January 2024, services between Birmingham and Lichfield will terminate at Lichfield City and a rail replacement shuttle will be in place between Lichfield City and Lichfield Trent Valley.

Step-free access will be maintained between platforms 1 and 2 at Lichfield Trent Valley thanks to a purpose-built temporary footbridge, which will be fully accessible for passengers using the existing staircases and lifts.

West Coast main line services will continue to call at platforms 1 and 2 as usual during the six-month project.

Network Rail and West Midlands Railway are inviting residents and businesses to find out more about how the work could impact them between 2.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, May 16 at Lichfield Trent Valley station platform 1 waiting room.

Cathleen Meehan, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “Replacing platform 3 at Lichfield Trent Valley is a complex engineering project and I’d like to thank residents and businesses for their patience in advance of this major work.

“The £5.8m project will mean some changes for passengers which is why we’re holding an information event at the station so people can find out more.

"I’d urge anyone to come along and meet the project team and West Midlands Railway so we can explain in person how this important work is making the railway in Lichfield better for the future.”

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway said: “The safety of our passengers and colleagues is our number one priority and I am pleased Network Rail is carrying out these essential structural improvements to platform 3 at Lichfield Trent Valley.

“I appreciate the lengthy closure of platform 3 will be inconvenient for our customers and I would like to thank our Cross City Line passengers for their patience and understanding while this work is completed.