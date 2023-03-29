Lichfield Cathedral spire repairs begin after lottery funding boost

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has granted Lichfield Cathedral £249,000 to restore the Central Spire. Photo: Chris Lockwood

The 12-month project, totalling almost £1 million, aims to restore the structure, reopen the space to visitors and explore what the iconic landmark means to local residents.

Originally built in the 1300s and almost completely destroyed during the English Civil War, the iconic central spire of Lichfield Cathedral has been rebuilt and restored across the centuries.

The project seeks to tell the story of the craftspeople who have worked on it over the last 800 years and will see community engagement and demonstrations from modern craftspeople using traditional techniques to restore part of the Grade 1 Listed building.

Scaffolding is being built to start the first phase of the restoration work, which is due to be completed by the end of 2023.

Later in the year, a series of community engagement projects will take place that will see the tower reopened to the public, tower tours restart,and interpretation to tell the story of the central spire by April 2024.

Rev Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield said: “It is a significant moment in the history of Lichfield Cathedral.

"The funding allows us to repair and replace damaged or eroded stone on the central spire.

"We can also raise awareness of what this impressive landmark standing at the heart of the city. The central spire serves two purposes; to be a beacon of hope to the community it serves, and to point people’s gaze towards God.

"We are grateful to all of our donors, individuals and organisations who have committed their funds to this project and to the players of the National Lottery.”