United Pallet Network forced to pay employee £100,000 after Lichfield depot accident

The type of pallet which fell on Mr Potts

Andrew Potts was left permanently disabled and reliant on a cocktail of medication after breaking his neck in five places when injured at United Pallet Network's Lichfield depot in 2016.

The 58-year-old has not been able to work since and his wife Dawn was forced to give up her own job to become his full-time carer.

A Health and Safety Executive investigation found UPN's system of working was inadequate and not communicated with staff. They also failed to provide adequate training in how to recover shifted loads.

Mr Potts said: "This has been extremely hard to deal with, emotionally, physically and financially. I had to stay in Royal Stoke University Hospital for nine days following the incident.

"Dawn used to come home crying, wondering whether I would make it, and how she and the family would cope. I have been left physically, partially disabled."

He added: "I am having to adjust to this new way of being as I continue to struggle to accept what has happened.

"I had recurring nightmares following the incident – I would wake up screaming, sweating or crying. The incident left me severely depressed."

As well as the multiple neck fractures, which resulted in a halo being screwed into his head for several weeks, Mr Potts also suffered many other injuries including broken bones in his leg and feet. Those injuries resulted in eleven pins being inserted into one of his feet, three of which will remain for the rest of his life.

He said: "I can't walk very far at all, I use walking poles in an attempt to keep me as upright as possible to walk outside of our home.

"Depending on where we are actually going, like shopping for instance, I use a powerchair to enable me to get around, even so, all these physical tasks are simply exhausting.

"Our lives will never be the same again, the accident was absolutely life changing.

"We are learning to live again and adjusting to enjoy a different kind of life, because life is a gift."

United Pallet Network (UK) Ltd of Vantage Business Park, Leicester pleaded guilty to Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and it was fined £94,667 and ordered to pay costs of £7,590.34.

HSE Inspector Andrew Johnson said: "This is yet another tragic, and avoidable workplace incident that should never have happened.

"Had UPN devised and trained its employees in suitably safe systems of work to deal with shifted loads, then Mr Potts would have continued living the life he had before this incident.