Construction work begins to build new one-form entry school

The work has begun on building the new Anne Seward Primary School. Photo: Jaktphotography

Contractor G F Tomlinson has begun work on the 1,500sqm Anna Seward Primary School in Lichfield, which is due for completion in summer 2023.

G F Tomlinson is working alongside Staffordshire County Council, design and project managers Entrust and architects Arc Partnership.

The £7 million, two-storey building will offer 210 primary school and 26 nursery places and is being developed to expand primary school provision in Lichfield in response to an increased demand for places in the local area.

It will welcome its first cohort of new students in September next year.

A key milestone in the project was celebrated this month when Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, and representatives from Staffordshire County Council and G F Tomlinson were in attendance to mark the placement of the final steel beam.

The Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, which will manage the school once complete, was also in attendance including newly-appointed headteacher Richard Storer.

Chris Flint, managing director at G F Tomlinson, said: “We feel honoured to be delivering our sixth project for Staffordshire County Council.

"It’s fantastic to be able to play an important part in increasing more school places in the local area, which are in high demand.

“We’re excited to see the school take shape over the coming months and welcome in a brand-new cohort of students in September next year, as the children embark on their educational journeys.”

Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Having planned this school for a while in response to an increased need for primary school places in the area, it is really good to see the progress being made on site.

“It is essential that we continue to plan ahead in response to local housing developments, to ensure there are enough school places to cope with increased demand.

"I will look forward to seeing how the construction on this school progresses over the coming months.”

Richard Gill CBE, the CEO of academy sponsor Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, said: “It’s hugely exciting to see many months of planning coming to fruition as building work begins at Anna Seward Primary, which becomes the landmark 20th school within our Trust.

“The Arthur Terry Learning Partnership has built a highly-respected reputation for delivering excellence in education to primary and secondary school pupils at our existing schools in Lichfield and beyond. Parents of prospective pupils can expect such high standards at Anna Seward Primary.