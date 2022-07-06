Lichfield MP slams Palestinian protestors targeting Shenstone factory

Michael Fabricant MP

The Palestinian Action Group picketed UAV Engines claiming they make drone engines for the Israeli Army.

However, Mr Fabricant claimed protestors have got their facts wrong.

He said: "The ignorance of the so called Palestine Action group who have once again intimidated local workers at the UAV Engines site at Shenstone is breathtaking.

"They claim to have ‘taken aim’ at Elbit’s Shenstone factory, because ‘UAV Engines Ltd manufacture engines for Israeli drones.’ They do not! The Israeli company have their own factories in Israel which manufacture engines for the Israel Air Force and Army."

He added: "The Shenstone factory provide equipment for the British Armed Forces for the defence of our islands and for the operation of British forces overseas. The childish actions of the Palestine Action Group endangers the lives of British servicemen and is a nuisance to local people in the area."

Shenstone is represented by Tamworth MP Chris Pincher who was forced to resign the Conservative Party whip this week due to groping allegations.