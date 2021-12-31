Notification Settings

New Tesco store could open in Lichfield's Three Spires Shopping Centre if plans are backed

By Andrew KerrLichfieldPublished:

Tesco has applied to open a new convenience store in Lichfield’s Three Spires Shopping Centre.

Tesco has applied to open a convenience store in the former Marks & Spencer Simply Food unit in Lichfield’s Bakers Lane.
If permission is granted by Lichfield District Council the retailer would open the store in the premises formerly occupied by Marks & Spencer’s Simply Food.

Tesco, which already operates an Extra food store in Church Street and an Express convenience store in Netherstowe, has submitted an application to the district council.

This includes a licensing application to sell alcohol from the premises in Bakers Lane from 6am to 12 midnight seven days a week and to sell refreshments inside every evening from 11pm to 12 midnight.

Marks & Spencer operated its Simply Food store from the site from 2003 until January 2019.

It was a popular selling a range of quality food and drink but was one of more than 100 stores that the retailing giant decided to close after reviewing its portfolio in the face of competition from online and discount retailers.

Marks & Spencer is expected to return to Lichfield with a Foodhall on the site of the former GKN works off the A5127 Trent Valley Road.

The plans for the new retail development at the 6 acre site would also see Aldi relocate from its current premises in Church Street.

The full application for the Tesco store at Bakers Lane can be viewed by appointment only at Lichfield District Council in Frog Lane.

Comments on the application can be made in writing until Monday January 26, 2022 to Licensing, Regulatory Services, Housing & Wellbeing, Lichfield District Council, District Council House, Frog Lane, Lichfield, WS13 6YU.

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Andrew Kerr

By Andrew Kerr

Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

