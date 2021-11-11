Rare medal collection from WW1 pilot who downed German fling ace set to be auctioned off

The Lawson Collection is going under the hammer later this month.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers, Tamworth, is auctioning the rare piece of history with other medals awarded to Lieutenant George Edgar Bruce Lawson plus an archive of associated paperwork.

The 1918 DFC group is estimated to fetch in excess of £3,500 but could soar up to £6,000 on Tuesday, November 23.

Hailing from Cape Town, Lawson was only one of eight South Africans to be awarded the DFC and was a fighter ace credited with six aerial victories.

Flying with the Allies in the First World War, the lieutenant was assigned to 32 Squadron in France in April 1918 and scored his first victory on June 7 1918.

He became a flying ace in September 1918 by downing five more enemy aircraft that month – the last of those and his second kill of September 27 was that of noted German ace Fritz Rumey, with whom Lawson collided in mid-air.

Rumey – who had 45 confirmed victories over allied pilots – baled out but his parachute failed and he plummeted to the ground.

Lawson limped his damaged biplane back to the safety of the British lines and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his actions.

He was just 19 years old at the time.

The Collectors Sale will take place at Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ new Tamworth saleroom at 34-35 Church Street, Lower Gungate and the auction also feature militaria, stamps, ephemera, records and toys.