City is working to become "dementia-friendly"

Lichfield Memory Cafe members getting ready for a tour of Lichfield on The Big Red Bike this summer.(Picture by Robert Yardley)

The Alzheimer's Society has granted the city Dementia Friendly Community Status which acknowledges it as a place where they are dementia are understood, respected and supported.

Thanks to a working group of volunteers representing various organisations, Lichfield is now one of 400 recognised dementia-friendly communities across England and Wales.

Lichfield Dementia Friendly Community Action Group says Lichfield Library, Love To Move, MHA, Freedom Leisure, Lichfield Garrick and churches in the district have a played a part "in creating communities where people with dementia feel active, engaged and valued".

An invaluable group has been the local Memory Café, supported by Home Instead in partnership with churches together, which runs a weekly gathering where people with dementia and their carers can come together in a supporting friendly environment, with others that are in similar circumstances.

Pam, who visits the memory cafe, said: “As a person living with dementia I am pleased to have the opportunity to access a great number of local services including the Memory Café run by Home Instead and Dementia day care twice a week provided by MHA Live At Home.

"Lichfield Dementia Friendly Communities group is doing fantastic work to make Lichfield Dementia Friendly and make Lichfield a better place for people like me and I really appreciate that.”

LDFCAG says Dementia is a condition affecting an increasing number of people across the country, meaning movements like Dementia Friendly Communities "are more and more important".

According to the NHS At the end of June 2021 there were 1,770 people diagnosed with dementia in the South East Staffordshire and Seisdon Peninsular CCG area, with many more who are currently undiagnosed.

The Alzheimer’s Society estimates that by 2051, 2 million people across the country will be living with dementia if successful treatments or cures are not found.

Encouragingly, there are 3,703 people who have become Dementia Friends and are living or working in Lichfield, due, in part, to action taken by Lichfield Dementia-Friendly Community.