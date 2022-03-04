Controversial plans to transfer running of community centre rejected by Cannock councillors

Pye Green Community Centre in Hednesford. Photo: Google

Hednesford Town Council, which currently leases Pye Green Community Centre from the district authority, had planned to hand over its management in April.

It would have seen the 1st Hednesford Scout Group take over the Bradley Lane centre, which currently runs with a "financial burden" to taxpayers in the area.

But the move has now been refused by Cannock Chase District Council after concerns were raised several groups could lose their meeting place under the plan.

Councillor Phil Hewitt, portfolio holder for innovation and high streets, said: "Although the district council owns the building, the terms of the lease mean that Hednesford Town Council is responsible for the day-to-day running of the centre, as they have been for many years. However, changes to the lease are a matter for us as this could impact on the longer-term use of the building.

"Hence when we see the sort of widespread concern from the community of Pye Green that has been playing out, we cannot ignore this.

"We have been advised that the scouts are looking to use the community centre for five nights a week and for 14 weekends during the year. Butt unfortunately this will mean that five current hirers of the building – from the local community – would no longer be able to use the centre and would be displaced. One of these groups has 60 participants.

"The scouts do a fantastic job in Hednesford but when a change in the leasing arrangements could have such an impact on residents’ use of a facility designed for wide community use, we do have a duty to listen and act as we see fit.

"Cabinet is agreed that the right decision is therefore to refuse what would be a major change in use of a much-loved community facility."

Hednesford Town Council has two lease arrangements with the district authority which allows it to run the community centre on payment of a peppercorn rent. The current leases have 105 years remaining.

The lease arrangements require the town council to formally obtain the permission of Cannock Chase Council where any major change to the building or its letting is planned.