Decision on housing scheme next to Hednesford Town FC delayed again

Cannock Chase District Council's planning committee had already deferred a decision on Taylor Wimpey's scheme once over the issue and they did so again at their latest meeting on Wednesday.

Committee chairman Councillor Sheila Cartwright said: "It has not been refused, the council officers will work with Taylor Wimpey to try to resolve the issues.

"It will come back to the committee again.

"The parking is the main issue. On a match day the parking is horrendous. Housing is needed in the area but they have got to get it right. Can you imagine the parking with 120 or so extra houses on there?"